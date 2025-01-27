Miley Cyrus isn't going to 'get involved' in family feud, says insider

Photo: © Getty Images

Miley Cyrus isn't going to "get involved" in her apparent family feud.



The 32-year-old pop superstar is thought to have become somewhat estranged from her father Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, in recent years after he divorced her mother Tish before tying the knot with singer Firerose, 36, in a short-lived marriage but now insiders have claimed that while she was once "overwhelmed" by the drama, she has now "removed herself" from the drama.



A source told People: "Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again."



Despite this, another source recently claimed that Miley - who shot to fame as a teenager when she took on the title role of the Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana' and starred in the sitcom alongside her father - has "no interest" in repairing her relationship with the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker.



The insider explained to PageSix that Miley hasn't spoken to Billy Ray "for a long time" and that her younger sister Noah is "also concerned" about the situation.



The claims come just days after Trace, 35, took to social media to explain that he "barely recognises" his father now and that he and his siblings are all "genuinely worried" about him.



He wrote on Instagram: "Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever.



"I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life.



"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.



“You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."