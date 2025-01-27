Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John call for AI protection

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John have both called for greater regulation to protect artists from artificial intelligence.



The music industry heavyweights have both given their opinion as the UK government considers amending current copyright laws to give artists the chance to opt out of having their work mined by AI algorithms - but Beatles legend McCartney is adamant more needs to be done.



During an appearance on 'Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg', McCartney explained: "You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off ...



"We’re the people, you’re the government! You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job. So you know, if you’re putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you’re not going to have them."



Elton made similar comments in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, saying: "The wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists’ livelihoods.



"This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists’ work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music.



"This will dilute and threaten young artists’ earnings even further. The musician community rejects it wholeheartedly ...



"[It is] harder than ever for new and emerging musicians to make the finances of the industry stack up to sustain a fledgling career, due to challenging financial situations, including the increased costs of touring.



"Without thorough and robust copyright protection that allows artists to earn hard-fought earnings from their music, the UK’s future place on the world stage as a leader in arts and popular culture is under serious jeopardy."



McCartney has previously signed a petition calling for better regulation of artificial intelligence programs, which stated: "The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted."



The petition has been signed by other famous faces including Kate Bush, Radiohead star Thom Yorke, ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus and The Cure frontman Robert Smith as well as actors Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Rosario Dawson, Stephen Fry and Hugh Bonneville.