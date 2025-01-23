254027
A$AP Rocky assault trial soon heads to opening statements as a jury is seated

A$AP Rocky jury is seated

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press - | Story: 529398

A jury of five men and seven women was seated Thursday at the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend in 2021.

Opening statements at the Los Angeles trial of the 36-year-old hip-hop superstar and fashion maven will likely begin Friday after the 12 jurors were selected. Four alternates still need to be selected.

Rocky turned down a prosecution plea offer of 180 days in jail to risk years in prison if the jurors find him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he committed no crime.

He opted instead to risk trial on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, charges that with conviction bring a penalty of up to 24 years in prison.

It took the two sides 2 1/2 days to pick the jurors from a pool of more than a hundred candidates who packed into a downtown LA courtroom. Many were excused for cause, others sent away by one of the two sides. Each had 10 jurors they could excuse without a reason. The defense used seven of their challenges, the prosecution just two.

One man questioned Thursday works as a civilian with the Los Angeles Police Department and has extensive ties to law enforcement including a cousin who was on the case's witness list but is not expected to be called.

After the judge declined to dismiss him for cause, Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina took him off the jury.

“Here’s a shocker, we’re going to thank and excuse juror number 27.”

