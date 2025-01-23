253207
252652
Entertainment  

Hear a previously unreleased Tina Turner song, 'Hot For You Baby'

Unreleased Tina Turner song

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press - | Story: 529253

They call her the ‘Queen of Rock ’n' Roll' for a reason.

The late great Tina Turner, one of the world’s most popular entertainers who died in 2023 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, left behind a vast catalog of classics. And now, there's a previously unreleased song to enjoy: “Hot For You Baby," a rowdy ‘80s rock song marked by Turner’s husky tone — effortlessly cool and cheery at the same time.

It is the first previously unreleased song featured on the forthcoming 40th anniversary edition of her career-defining album, “Private Dancer," out March 21. The record will be available in a number of formats, including a 5 CD/Blu-ray version that includes a few never-before-released tracks, live performances and music videos.

“Hot For You Baby,” written by Australian singer John Paul Young and produced by John Carter, was originally meant to be included on the 1984 album.

“Private Dancer” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, but it produced Turner's sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100: “What's Love Got to Do With It.” It is one of many timeless tunes across her body of work: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together" among them.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Two owls in a staring contest

Two owls in a staring contest

Must Watch | January 23, 2025

Daily Dose- January 23, 2025

Daily Dose | January 23, 2025

Khloe Kardashian: I've chosen to remain single

Showbiz | January 23, 2025

Weird Wednesday- NYC Fashion

Galleries | January 22, 2025

Richard Gere 'happier than ever'

Showbiz | January 22, 2025


249255
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252968


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


252960
253366



253820