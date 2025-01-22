David Beckham: I've always been a huge royalist

Photo: © Getty Images

David Beckham has "always been a huge royalist".



The 49-year-old former England soccer star was raised in a household that "adored and loved" Britain's royal family, and David remains hugely passionate about the monarchy.



David - who became an ambassador of The King’s Foundation in 2024 - told CNBC anchor Sara Eisen at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland: "I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I've always been a huge royalist.



"I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family."



David has also worked extensively with Prince William over the years.



The former England captain said: "Over the years, I've done a lot with the Prince of Wales.



"I've always been there, when he's asked me to get involved with things. Whether it be veterans, whether it be the London Air Ambulance Service, which we raised funds to get two new helicopters for London. These are the things, when I was a kid, I used to see the helicopters going over, and you knew exactly what they were going to do. They were on their way to an emergency. So to be involved in that, has always been a 'Yes' for me."



Last year, David was announced as a new ambassador of The King's Foundation, an educational charity that offers courses to thousands of people every year.



The sporting icon said at the time: "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.



"I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."