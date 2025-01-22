253207
Khloe Kardashian: I've chosen to remain single

Khloe Kardashian doesn't feel "ashamed" of her turbulent love life.

The 40-year-old beauty is currently single following her high-profile split from NBA star Tristan Thompson, but Khloe has insisted she doesn't have any reason to feel ashamed about her romantic past.

Khloe - who has True, six, and Tatum, two, with Tristan - said on her 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast: "I've chosen to not [date] - and because I genuinely don't want to.

"Right now, I'm not dating because my relationship with my kids just is it's everything to me. And not that that means people who are dating when they have kids anything ... but where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love, and I just want to be as present as I can. I don't want any distractions right now in my life."

Khloe remains open to the idea of finding love and settling down with someone. But, for the time being, it's not something she's actively looking for.

The reality TV star - who was married to Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016 - explained: "If I meet someone in two months, two years and I fall in love, great, but I'm not actively on the dating scene, searching for someone, and I'm so happy. I feel so fulfilled."

Khloe believes she's actually got to know herself even better while she's been single.

She said: "I also love that I've taken about three years off of dating, and I feel like I've really got to know myself on a deeper level.

"It's that thing about avoidance or distracting. And when you're stuck with yourself, you're like, 'Okay, I gotta come face to face with this version of me.' Or, 'What do I want to perfect?' Or, 'How can I be a better person in this area?'"

