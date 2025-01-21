253207
251811
Entertainment  

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged crimes ‘set to be probed in upcoming documentary’

Diddy documentary coming

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 528939

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged crimes are reportedly set to be probed in an upcoming documentary.

The shamed rapper, 55, has been languishing in New York’s notoriously tough Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September awaiting trial on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution – all of which denies.

The Sun has now reported Channel 4 is joining forces with Lion TV to examine the charges against the Bad Boy Records founder.

It comes after the broadcaster aired a string of documentaries on the controversies swirling around Russell Brand, Andrew Tate and Marilyn Manson.

A TV insider told The Sun: “As the clock ticks towards Diddy’s trial, it gives an opportunity for those yet to have their voices heard in this case to speak up and give their testimony.

“This in-depth programme will dive into all the charges, the highs and lows of Diddy’s success and what went on behind the scenes at his infamous White Parties.

“It will no doubt produce some very shocking revelations.”

Combs’ trial is due to start on 5 May, and Channel 4’s series ‘Diddy: In Plain Sight’ is expected to air later this year, The Sun added.

It follows an announcement by Netflix that they have also been making a documentary about the fallen star, titled ‘Diddy Do It?’

Other shows about the rapper include Peacock’s ‘The Making of a Bad Boy’, TMZ’s ‘The Downfall of Diddy’ and HBO’s ‘The Fall of Diddy’, which is due to be shown in the US this week.

Along with the federal charges facing Combs, he has also been hit with scores of civil cases against him from men and women alleging he subjected them to horrific drug-rapes and abuse.

Much of the apparent abuse centres around Combs’ now-infamous ‘Freak-Off’ and ‘White Parties’, where victims are said to have been put into stupors by spiked drinks.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Colourized photos

Colourized photos

Galleries | January 21, 2025

Slash lucky to be alive

Music | January 21, 2025

Uh oh, people

Must Watch | January 21, 2025

Morning positivity

Must Watch | January 21, 2025

Crochet creations

Galleries | January 21, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252727


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


244636
251839



247558
252285