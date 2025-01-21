Trevor Noah confirmed to host 2025 Grammy Awards for fifth year in a row

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Trevor Noah will host next month’s Grammy Awards for the fifth consecutive year.



The 40-year-old comedian will once again lead proceedings at the ceremony on February 2 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, which will still go ahead despite the wildfires in Southern California, but with a “renewed sense of purpose” considering the disaster.



There were fears the bash would be axed in the wake of the deadly wildfires still plaguing LA, which have claimed the lives of at least 27 people and seen thousands of residents’ homes destroyed and many more displaced since the fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades area on January 7, before hurricane-force winds spread the infernos across thousands of acres.



But Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt said the show must go on with a focus on fundraising and supporting music industry folk impacted.



Shared by CNN Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister on X, a statement read: “Dear Recording Academy Members, Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.



“This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.



“In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals.”



Referring to funding raised for wildfire victims and the awards’ sense of “purpose” this year in light of the devastation, they added: “Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.



“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned.



“This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose:



raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.



“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else.



“The Grammys will not only honour the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”



Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift are among the nominees this year.