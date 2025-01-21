Rogers signs three-year deal to continue on as TIFF's top sponsor

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is shown during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, September 13, 2024.

The Toronto International Film Festival says Rogers Communications has signed a three-year deal to return as its official “presenting partner” through 2027.

Both parties say the partnership will see the telecommunications giant sponsor the annual festival, including the People’s Choice Award, and create a new original content series with TIFF’s in-house Studio 9 production team,

Last year, Rogers signed a one-year deal to become the presenting partner for the festival after TIFF parted ways with Bell as its longtime lead sponsor at the end of 2023.

TIFF and Rogers haven’t confirmed whether the partnership will extend to the arts organization’s year-round activities, or naming rights for its Toronto headquarters.

Rogers says it will develop and produce a TV special on TIFF’s upcoming 50th edition, to be aired on Citytv.

TIFF will take place from Sept. 4 to 14.

The organization says it will plan programming and events celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the year.