Kate Winslet is terrified of cows

Kate Winslet is terrified of cows.

The 'Titanic' star, 49, believes they are the world's "scariest animal" and confessed her fears during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' revealing she had a conversation with someone familiar with the animals who warned her she could get trampled in a stampede.

When asked to name the world's most terrifying creature, Kate told the host: "I’m honestly not brilliant with cows and I know that sounds ... [silly] but listen here’s the thing.

"Someone said to me: 'Oh you’ve got to learn how to read a field of cows, you have, you’ve got to be careful because if they turn, oof they’ve gone.'

"I said: 'What do you mean?' [The person replied] 'Well if their tails are swishin’ and they’re flickin’ like that and there’s flies, it means they’re unhappy.

"They might charge you.' And I was like: 'Oh my God!' ...

"I have decided that they are going to stampede me to the ground ... "

Kate went on to recall a terrifying incident which occurred when she was out on a walk in the countryside with her late mother.

She said: "There was a time when my mother was alive, and she and I were on a walk, and some cows absolutely were catching up with us ...

"They were slowly Bo-Peeping it and then they did speed up, really, truly. Borderline [a] couple of gallopers, I’d say.

"However, there are quite a lot of stories in England about people having very nasty run-ins with cows. Very real ones. So I am extremely wary of a field of cows."

Kate went on to insist she wants to "get better at coping" with her fear, telling Colbert: "They’re not really scary, are they? No, they’re not".

However, she added it's right to be wary of cows, calling it a "legit fear".

