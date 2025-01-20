Chrissy Teigen calls for social media curfew

Photo: © Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has called for a social media curfew.



The model - who is married to singer John Legend - is a regular user of Instagram but she's convinced services should be suspended between the hours of 6pm and 6am to give everyone a break because "life was awesome" before platforms like Facebook and TikTok launched.



In a post on her Instagram Stories, she explained: "I personally think that one day there will be the most incredible rule, my first rule would be — I think the government or some kind of ethics committee, somebody, should shut off social media between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.



"Leave it all up. Everyone gets to do anything they want but only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shut it off. Done."



Chrissy went on to add: "I come from the days where we had nothing and then we saw something. Guys, life was great. Life was awesome before this.



"I know it’s hard to see it now, but it’s doable. It’s very doable. This doesn’t have to be our lives. And I say this for myself as well because, obviously, I’m on here right now doing this! But it doesn’t have to define us or be our whole lives."



Chrissy's post comes after TikTok was taken down in the US on Saturday night (18.01.25) after lawmakers in the country ordered the platform's Chinese owners ByteDance to sell the firm or face a black out in America.



However, the platform has since been given a reprieve thanks to US President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to worked with the company to find a solution after he officially takes office on Monday (20.01.25).



A statement from TikTok posted on X explained: "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service.



"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.



"It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."