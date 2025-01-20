Bob Dylan's old will for sale

Photo: © Getty Images

Bob Dylan's old will is up for sale.



The 83-year-old singer originally signed the plans for after his death as 'Robert Dylan' and it is dated 26 August 1976, with the wording showing it is an amendment to a document he originally filed on 22 September the previous year.



The typed codicil - which is hand signed and dated - is going up for sale through Moments in Time, with the collectors' setting the price at $27,500.



In the document, Bob stated he was leaving his brother David Zimmerman $50,000 and the house he was living in at that time, and also made provisions for any children who outlived him.



At the time of signing the paperwork, Bob had children Maria, now 63, Jesse, now 59, Anna, 57, Samuel, 56, and Jakob, 55, with then-wife Sara Lownds. He went on to have daughter Desiree, now, 38, with second wife Carolyn Dennis, who he split from in 1992.



It is unclear at what point the folk legend rewrote his will for this version to be able to change hands now.



Bob is currently in the spotlight following the release of his biopic 'A Complete Unknown', in which he is played by Timothee Chalamet, and director James Mangold recently praised the 'Lay Lady Lay' hitmaker for being "incredibly helpful" during a series of "lovely" meetings.



James told the Big Issue magazine: “We met in a coffee shop that was closed for Covid and we just sat down and talked for five hours.



“We did the same over a series of dates after that. And they were just lovely conversations in which he was anything but guarded. He answered any question I had.



“I was a curious artist asking questions, many of which he’d never been asked before, rather than a biographer setting down something to be put in print.



“There’s a kind of emotional reality that I’ve got to kind of capture – and he was incredibly helpful with that.”



And when he had any doubts about the project, Bob put his fears at ease.



James said: “He’s been nothing but a positive force.



“There was a moment when I was writing the script when people were getting nervous that it was veering too much from a simple story of folk versus rock into the personal side of his life.



“Bob asked to read the script, reacted positively, and gave me the green light to continue, and that includes depictions of misbehaviour. He sees himself with a clear eye.”