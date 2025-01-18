253671
Kim Kardashian teases new romance

Kim teases new romance

Kim Kardashian teased a new romance in the latest 'The Kardashians' trailer.

The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed things are so serious with her new mystery man that she was even considering building extra closet space just for him.

In the clip, she was seen measuring out the area and saying: "To here, I make a whole 'his' closet."

Her mother Kris replied: "You must really like him" and Kim said: "He’ll be happy."

Later, when speaking directly to the camera, she said: "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me."

Kim's last romance was with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr but they split eight months ago.

Before that, she dated 'SNL' star Pete Davidson and she shares four children - North, 11, Saint, 10, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five - with former husband Kanye West.

Meanwhile, it was claimed back in December that Kim has started dating someone new but is determined to keep the relationship out of the spotlight.

A source told Us Weekly: "Kim has started dating someone new and is keeping it very under wraps. She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous."

Since her split from Beckham Jr last year, Kim has been focusing her energies on her children and her business.

The insider said: "Kim became way more involved in her company [Skims] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches. She [became] empowered by staying single for so long."

