Frasier reboot axed by Paramount+

Photo: © Getty Images

The 'Frasier' reboot has been axed by Paramount+.



The streaming service has decided not to pick up the comedy for a third season, but producer CBS Studios plans to shop it around to other outlets, according to Deadline.



The reboot was first ordered to series in 2022 with season one premiering in 2023 and season two in September 2024.



Seasons one and two will continue streaming on Paramount+.



According to the logline, the reboot follows Dr Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Massachusetts, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.



The series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, a university professor and friend of Frasier, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.



Some familiar faces from the original sitcom also made appearances including Bebe Neuwirth, reprising the role of Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.



Speaking previously about the sitcom, co-showrunner Chris Harris told The Hollywood Reporter: "The first season for every show is about finding the characters and seeing, ‘Oh, we thought this character was here, but it’s actually over there.’ Or, ‘we thought that these two had a sniping relationship, but it’s one of mutual respect'. Our show was not one of the few shows that came out of the gate knowing exactly what every character was, like the original 'Frasier'. But for the most part, that first season, we feel good about having found where the show is. And here we got to dive in more.”