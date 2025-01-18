253240
252563
Entertainment  

Zendaya 'has a great perspective on the entertainment industry'

Zendaya's great perspective'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 528413

Zendaya was "always" destined for stardom.

The 28-year-old actress has enjoyed huge success in recent years, and Trinitee Stokes - who previously appeared alongside Zendaya in the Disney series 'K.C. Undercover' - isn't at all surprised by what she's managed to achieve.

Trinitee explained to PEOPLE: "She was always so driven, and she always had such bright ideas and such great perspective on the entertainment industry.

"We’re all very proud and excited to see her flourishing like she is."

Zendaya starred on the TV show between 2015 and 2018, and Trinitee has praised the versatility of her former co-star.

The actress said: "She’s one of those people that is able to do comedy. She’s able to do drama. I think they had a couple episodes where she was dancing, and then she sings."

Despite her success, Zendaya recently confessed to being a "very self-conscious person".

The actress admitted to being "very self-critical" in her day-to-day life - but Zendaya feels she can always be "super free" on a film or TV set.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m a very self-conscious person. Everything I do, I’m very self-critical. And I find that being on a set is one of the few places that I don’t judge myself.

"I can just be super free. Because I’m like, 'Wait, it’s not me.' So I don’t mind watching myself. I don’t actually ever get weird about it until I go, 'Oh, people are going to see this.'

"Once it’s time to promote something, I’m like, 'Oh, now I’m self-conscious about the work that I just made.' But up until this point, I was just in my little bubble of creative freedom. It’s not until you realise, 'This won’t belong to just me forever,' that my head starts going."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Stars with their younger selves

Stars with their younger selves

Galleries | January 18, 2025

Ben Stiller 'working' at marriage

Showbiz | January 18, 2025

Any type of pickles

Must Watch | January 18, 2025

Mid-flight break

Must Watch | January 18, 2025

Weekend Dose- January 18, 2025

Daily Dose | January 18, 2025


252633
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


244636
251839



252924