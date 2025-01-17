250671
Rapper Busta Rhymes accused of punching a man in the face in New York

Rapper Busta Rhymes has been accused of repeatedly punching another man in the face, police said Friday.

Police said Rhymes, whose legal name is Trevor Smith, was issued a desk appearance ticket for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, on Tuesday related to an incident in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 10.

Police officers responding to a 911 call in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood that evening said a 50-year-old man told them he was arguing with another man who punched him in the face multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling on the left side of his face, according to police.

The Brooklyn district attorney's office said Smith was due in court on Feb. 3, but had no further information.

Rhymes, 52, is known for songs that include “Break Ya Neck,” “Touch It” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

An email seeking comment was sent to a person believed to be Rhymes' publicist.

