Selena Gomez hands out sandwiches to wildfire victims

Photo: © Getty Images

Selena Gomez has been busy handing out food to victims of the California wildfires.



The 'Only Murders In The Building' star shared video footage which showed her wearing a facemask as she sorted through boxes of sandwiches which had been donated to feed those who have been displaced by the fires as well as the emergency workers who have been battling the flames in areas including Los Angeles and Malibu.



She added a clip of first responders and added the caption: "Grateful for these individuals."



Selena's cosmetics company Rare Beauty has also made donations to relief efforts and has been distributing emergency care kits to those affected.



A statement posted on the company's Instagram page explained: "As a brand that was born and grown in Los Angeles, we are devastated to see our local community affected by the recent wildfires across Southern California, displacing families and destroying homes and businesses.



"We have spent the last few days focused on ensuring the safety of our Los Angeles team and friends who have been impacted, and we are working with local organizations on additional product donations and volunteering efforts.



"To all the firefighters, first responders, volunteers, and organizations on the ground meeting the ongoing needs of our community, we are forever grateful for your bravery, selflessness, and commitment."



The statement went on to add: "Together, we assembled emergency care kits with essentials for evacuation centers and have made donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and World Central Kitchen, who are on the ground providing immediate aid.



"We continue to support the Rare Impact Fund’s non-profit partners, providing mental health support to young people—ensuring that now, more than ever, they have the resources they need.



"We know this will be a long journey of healing and grieving for the place we call home, so we encourage you to keep the momentum in supporting our community to rebuild."



The brand's efforts have been mirrored by Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand Goop, which is also making donations to charity organisations as well as organising hot meals for emergency workers and care packages for fire victims.



In a newsletter sent to Goop subscribers, Gwyneth wrote: "Los Angeles ... I have been searching for words and failing, typing and deleting.?



"The loss is incalculable. Twenty-four people. Over twelve thousand structures. Tens of thousands displaced. That is what we can count so far, but there is so much we cannot measure ... " ...



"As for Goop, we have committed to more than $2M worth of donations of products to charitable organizations including Baby2Baby, Altadena Girls, and various local charities through centralized distribution resources.



"With the support of our Brentwood store team, we are distributing care packages of beauty and skin care products to goop clients directly affected by the fires.



"Our very own Chef Kim, who represents the best of us, mobilized Goop Kitchen quickly to serve over 800 meals to first responders. More to come as we rebuild."