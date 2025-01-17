250671
252564
Entertainment  

CNN found guilty in Florida trial of libeling Navy veteran in Afghan story

CNN found guilty in trial

David Bauder, The Associated Press - | Story: 528176

A Florida jury on Friday found CNN guilty of libeling a U.S. Navy veteran in a 2021 story about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of that country.

The jury in Panama City, Florida, deliberated for more than eight hours starting Thursday before ruling in favor of Zachary Young, who blamed CNN for destroying his business by showing his face onscreen in a story about a “black market” of smuggling out desperate Afghans for high fees.

The jury has awarded Young $5 million in damages and is now being asked to determine whether CNN must pay additional punitive damages.

It was an unusual guilty ruling against a media outlet in a defamation case. Libel laws are generally protective of news organizations, and plaintiffs must meet a high standard to prove defamation.

Young had argued that his business targeted sponsors who could afford to pay for Afghans to get out, not individual Afghans charged as much as $10,000 for the service. While CNN said it was wrong to use the phrase “black market," it contended that its reporting on Young was accurate.

“I know Zach feels heard in a way that he hasn't felt for over three years,” Young's lawyer, Devin Freedman, said after the verdict.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Justin Baldoni sues Lively

Justin Baldoni sues Lively

Showbiz | January 17, 2025

Cockatoo meets cactus

Must Watch | January 17, 2025

Airing out the jowls

Must Watch | January 17, 2025

Friday morning awesomeness- January 17, 2025

Daily Dose | January 17, 2025

The Goonies 2 ‘in the works

Showbiz | January 17, 2025


251751
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251248


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


252281
252281