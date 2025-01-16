Jessica Alba breaks silence following split from Cash Warren

Photo: © Getty Images

Jessica Alba will always have "love, kindness and respect" for Cash Warren.



The 43-year-old actress has been married to film producer Cash, 45, since 2008 but it was revealed last week that the pair are heading for divorce and on Thursday (16.01.25), Jessica took to social media to break her silence.



She wrote on Instagram: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.



"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family!"



Just hours before the post came, it was claimed that they are expected to "remain close".



A source told PEOPLE: "No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close.



"If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together.



"Jess has mentioned over the years though that it's hard to keep the spark."



Last week, insiders claimed to TMZ that Jessica and Cash - who have daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and seven-year-old son Hayes - are "about to call it quits with a divorce filing" and they are "moving forward" with those plans.



It was also thought the couple had only just "recently separated", but it is "unclear" what led them to this stage.



Jessica and Cash have both been spotted without their wedding rings in recent weeks, including when the 'Dark Angel' star attended a pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood without Cash earlier this month.



The pair were last seen together in public in November when they attended a basketball game together.



They initially met on the set of 'Fantastic Four' in 2004, when Jessica was starring as Sue Storm in the Marvel movie, and Cash was serving as a director's assistant on the project.