Jessica Simpson 'puts Hidden Hills home on the market'

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Jessica Simpson has put her Hidden Hills mansion on the market.



The 44-year-old star recently announced her split from husband Eric Johnson, and their family home in California is already listed for sale, according to PEOPLE.



The former couple - who have Maxi, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five, together - bought the property back in 2013. But the celebrity duo have now decided to put it on the market for $17.9 million following their recent separation.



The mansion was previously put up for sale in September 2023, with Jessica setting an asking price of $22 million. However, the listing was removed in August last year, when Jessica failed to find a buyer.



Jessica announced their split on Tuesday (01.14.25), with the blonde beauty explaining that they've been "navigating a painful situation".



Jessica told PEOPLE: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.



"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."



By contrast, in 2023, Jessica claimed that the couple did lots of "little things" to keep their romance alive.



The pop star told 'Access' at the time: "It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters.



"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."