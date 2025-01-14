250671
Lindsay Arnold feels 'nervous' ahead of surgery

Lindsay Arnold feels "kind of nervous" about having a breast augmentation.

The 31-year-old dancer has returned home from a birthday getaway in Mexico before going under the knife, and Lindsay has admitted to feeling anxious about the procedure.

The professional dancer - who is best known for her appearances on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' - told her TikTok followers: "I'm kind of nervous, I'm not gonna lie.

"I'm so excited, like not nervous to have them done, but just nervous about the whole procedure."

Lindsay has "never had surgery before" and she's already had a nightmare about the procedure.

She shared: "[In the nightmare] I lift up the thing - my boobs are exactly the same. They're exactly the same. Like it's almost as if there was no surgery that was done.

"Such a dumb nightmare, but that's how my brain works, just so you know."

Lindsay spoke about her plans to get a breast augmentation in December, likening the procedure to a Christmas gift.

The dancer revealed via social media that she was feeling "excited" about the change, although she was still anxious about the procedure.

Lindsay said in a TikTok video: "My Christmas present this year is that I’m getting a breast augmentation.

"Guys, I’m freaking out. I’m freaking out okay, but I’m also so excited."

Lindsay turned 31 on January 11, and she planned to undergo the procedure after returning from a vacation with her husband.

The TV star added: "I am also getting a lift. So it’s gonna be a lift and augmentation. I’m very excited, but I’m not going to lie, like it is kinda scary."

