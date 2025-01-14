Paris Hilton appeals for information to help reunite a cat with their owner following LA wildfires

Photo: © Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton is trying to reunite a cat with their owner following the LA wildfires.



The 43-year-old heiress was one of several celebrities to lose their multi-million dollar property in the Pasadena Palisades blaze when it kicked off on January 9 and has decided to do some voluntary work at an animal shelter, where she is hoping that her 27 million followers can help get a feline back home by locating their missing companion.



Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I am here at Pasadena Human Society, and today I am here with this cat. He has been here for four days so far and does not have a collar or a microchip, so they don't know who his owner is. I wanted to show him so you guys could see and so he can go back to his home."



The 'Simple Life' star shared in the caption of the post that the feline was found in Altadena within the Sun Gabriel Valley and begged her followers to share the post.



She said: "I spent yesterday volunteering at the @PasadenaHumane Society, spending time with animals found after the wildfire.



"This beautiful cat was found without a collar in #Altadena and has been in the shelter for the last four days[heartbroken emojj] Please share with anyone you know from the Altadena area so we can reconnect this baby with his owner! His animal ID is A519218.



"My nonprofit @1111Media Impact has contributed to support the shelter’s efforts, and we’re still raising funds to help displaced families and pets ????Every donation makes a difference in providing emergency relief, housing, and supplies. If you’re able to donate or volunteer, the Pasadena Humane Society is an incredible charity to support!



"You can contribute directly to them or via my emergency fund at the link in bio