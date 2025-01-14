Brooke Shields: I only accept work that serves me

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Brooke Shields only accepts "work that serves [her]".



The 59-year-old actress felt compelled to renegotiate her 16-film deal with Hallmark Network after just three movies, and Brooke claims that the experience with Hallmark taught her an invaluable career lesson.



In her new memoir, 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman', she shares: "I’d completed only three when I realized I had to renegotiate.



"I’d been hired, I was told, to help change the face of the network. They wanted me to be funny and bring more comedy to their offerings, but as filming progressed on each of the 'Flower Shop Mysteries' - the franchise I was hired to headline - all the humor had evaporated."



Brooke starred in three Hallmark movies in 2016 - but she quickly felt an urge to renegotiate her contract.



She explains: "Not everything is for everyone, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Hallmark Channel - God knows it has a huge fan base - but it was not the future I wanted for my career.



"I’m never against hard work, but I am now a believer in only saying yes to work that serves me."



Brooke admitted that it took some courage to walk away from her lucrative contract. And the actress conceded that she might've even fulfilled her contract earlier in her career, when she was less sure of herself.



She said: "I simply could not do ten more films that were not what I was promised and felt completely wrong for me. So I quit. I definitely surprised some people, and in plenty of ways I surprised myself. I certainly would never have done that in my 20s."