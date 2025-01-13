Reality TV star Chase Chrisley didn’t assault anyone at Atlanta bar despite arrest, his rep says

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - "Chrisley Knows Best" cast members from left, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Crisley, Julie Crisley and Todd Chrisley attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2014 Upfront at the Javits Center on Thursday, May 15, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A representative for reality TV star Chase Chrisley has denied an allegation that his client assaulted the manager of a popular Atlanta sports bar last week after refusing to leave, saying the encounter has been “blown out of proportion.”

Chrisley, who gained fame on the “Chrisley Knows Best” show that featured his parents and close-knit family, was allegedly drunk at a Twin Peaks restaurant on Jan. 6 and refused to leave when asked by the manager, according to an Atlanta police report. He allegedly slapped the manager twice in the face, including once while he was on the phone with 911, according to audio of the call that was released.

“Chase Chrisley had done the right thing that evening by calling a driver to take him home,” Adam Ambrose, a representative for Chrisley, said in a statement Monday. “He did not assault anyone. Chase was trying to close out his tab and leave.”

The police report said the manager told officers that the 28-year-old Chrisley was acting “very disrespectful and belligerent,” refused to leave several times and that his behavior worsened, leading to the slapping.

Chrisley left with his driver before officers arrived, police said. He was released on a $10,000 bond after his arrest Thursday on suspicion of simple battery. Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are both in prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. A jury in 2022 found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The older Chrisleys were also found guilty of tax evasion by hiding their earnings.