Joshua Jackson loses home to Los Angeles wildfires

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson's home has been destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.



The 'Dawson's Creek' star bought his childhood home back in 2001 but the structure of the property, which is situated in the Topanga Canyon neighbourhood, was ravaged by flames, with only the swimming pool left still intact, TMZ reports.



The surrounding hillside has also been completely burned in the fire, with Joshua one of thousands of people to have lost their homes in the blazes.



Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Billy Crystal, and Mel Gibson are also among those to have lost their houses.



The 46-year-old actor was born in Vancouver but lived in Topanga until he was eight, when he returned too Canada following his parents' divorce.



And the 'Dr. Death' star previously told how he found it "healing" to buy his childhood home and live there as an adult - particularly because his old bedroom had remained exactly the same.



He previously told Mr. Porter magazine: “My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do.



“There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in [my old] room that I couldn’t believe was still there, years later.



"The owner [who sold him the house] said, ‘I knew it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day.'”



Joshua also said becoming a father himself has changed his priorities in “every possible way”.



He said: It’s 100 per cent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year.



“For me to feel good about what I’m doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus.”