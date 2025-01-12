Tori Spelling flees wildfires

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Tori Spelling fled her home with just her photo albums and pets amid the Los Angeles wildfires.



The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and seven-year-old Beau with estranged husband Dean McDermott - expressed her regret that she had ignored friends' pleas for her to make a proper evacuation plan amid the shocking situation but eventually accepted she and her family needed to leave their home and they made a swift getaway, leaving most of their possessions behind.



She wote on Instagram on Saturday (11.01.25): "the post I didn’t want to have to do… days of watching destruction and monitoring and living in fear. I haven’t posted or shared bc social media was saturated. amazing kindness , sorrowful loss, helpful shares, and pleas. I didn’t want to be redundant. But, last night we were evacuated. I tried my best to hang in there and not just flee to flee but we had too finally.



"My hearts are w/everyone who have lost and suffered so much. But, as a mama bear w/5 kiddos + fur babies your gut tells you when it’s time to take action. And, all the amazing apps and LIVES that have been keeping us updated.



"In a SUV me and 5 kids, 3 large dogs, 1 cat, and a ferret left unplanned. Friends who care, told me for days to pack and have a plan. I should have listened. I fit us all in barely. No clothes. But grabbed photo albums. And fled. (sic)"



Tori praised Airbnb and one of her friends for helping her and her "terrified" children find somewhere to stay amid the "scary" situation.



She continued: "In a non planned panic I reached out to my friend I made recently Jami Schwartz . She had mentioned at Iheart jingle ball in December she works with @airbnb .i knew it was a long shot but as I just drove my kids onto the 101 N with no plan she responded! @airbnb saved us! Literally! They stepped in and found something to house our massive family and pets and same night.



"Jami and Taylor I will forever be grateful! With terrified kids and one w/terrible asthma…I drove. My kids said “ Mom. You sure we should go this way? Freeway is standstill other direction. We are headed right into the fires”. Indeed we were.



"Mother instinct took over and I pressed on north on 101. As we drove literally thru it and smoke coming thru car vents… I told my children to take a deep breath and hold and put Tshirts over their noses and mouths.



"I said then “This is scary but hopeful. We will drive thru it and past. It will be ok. I promise you all “ We pressed on. Leaving behind a burning LA.(sic)"



The 51-year-old star feels lucky she and her family are "safe".



She added: "Indeed we were ok. We are some of the lucky ones. It looked and felt like a movie I’d seen too many times. But, while on the road @taylorgandy w/ @airbnb stayed with us. My daughter Stella texting him as I drove. 1 place popped up. Taylor and amazing owners of our current #airbnb connected. We are safe. Woke up to koi pond + a monarch butterfly sanctuary. Thanks Dad! #synchronicity(sic)"