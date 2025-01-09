Chrissy Teigen reveals she has evacuated her home amid the LA wildfires: 'I'm very scared...'

Chrissy Teigen is feeling "very scared" amid the California wildfires.
The 39-year-old model - who is married to 'All of Me' singer John Legend, 46, and has Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, 19-month-old Wren with him - took to social media as the atrocities unfolded across Pacific Palisades in LA to reveal that she was packing up their home in case they needed to evacuate.
She wrote on Instagram: "This is surreal I’m very scared now. Packing.
"4 dogs, 4 kids and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel."
In an update that came shortly afterwards, John and Chrissy revealed both of them as well as their children and pets had made it safely to a hotel.
Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "Hi everyone...
Chrissy added: "Don’t worry, Sebastian made it. We would never forget Sebastian, how dare you guys? He is with us."
Just hours before making their escape, the former 'Lip Sync Battle' host admitted she had struggled to find the worlds to sum up what's happening around her.
She said: "I haven't had the word, it is a hellscape.
"We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don’t know who are not .
"Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see. And god bless the firefighters and all first responders."
It emerged on Wednesday (08.01.25) that hundreds - now thousands - of homes had been destroyed including those belonging to former 'The Hills' stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, acting partners Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, as well as a mansion belonging to 'Scary Movie' actress Anna Faris.
Five civilian deaths were also reported in one of the three largest wildfires ravaging
Paris Hilton - who is married to Carter Reum and has Phoenix, 23 months, and 14-month-old London with him - is also among the celebs to have lost a home.
She posted on Instagram: “Heartbroken beyond words. (Broken heart emoji.)
“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. (Crying face emoji.)
“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”
John Goodman - who is known for his roles in 'The Flintstones' and 'Roseanne' - has also seen his home destroyed in the wildfires as his Pacific Palisades property was in the path of the main blaze.
Sir Anthony Hopkins’ home is also gone, according to pictures, whilst ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh also saw their $7.5million mansion, which they bought in April 2023, wiped out.
Nothing remains of Billy Crystal’s sprawling home beyond his tennis courts – which were virtually unmarked despite his house lying in ruins beside the green grounds.
