Beyoncé’s mother’s bungalow destroyed in LA inferno

Beyoncé’s mother’s “sacred happy place” bungalow has been lost to the raging wildfires that have laid waste to Los Angeles.



Tina Knowles, who turned 71 on 4 January, had a beloved home on the oceanfront in Malibu, but has now revealed it was destroyed in the infernos that erupted on Tuesday (07.01.25.)



She said on Instagram: “It was my favourite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place.



“Now it is gone!!”



Tina added a video of the ocean view from her bungalow to her post, including what seemed to be dolphins briefly surfacing over the waves.



She said about the clip: “This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu!



Thanks the emergency services battling the wildfires, she went on: “God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions.



“We Thankyou for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives.



“This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders.”



Referring to the death toll of the fire, Tina also said: “I’m so sad for the people who lost the five family members.



“My deepest Prayers are with you!!!!!!”



And “to the people who lost their homes and belongings” she said she “can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own!”



Tina added: “My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring.



“I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles!!



“We are resilient though and we will recover! ‘This too shall pass’.”