Sarah Michelle Gellar among celebs slamming LA Mayor Karen Bass over handling of city’s wildfires

Photo: © Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar is among the celebrities slamming Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over the handling of the devastating wildfires that have devastated the city.



The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actress, 47, joined a host of famous faces to slam the civic leader over how she and other local elected officials have responded to the infernos that erupted in Southern California from Tuesday (07.01.25), leading to the evacuation of armies of citizens and the destruction of a string of A-listers’ homes.



Sarah said on Instagram: “City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping.”



She tagged Bass, 71, and the city of Los Angeles in her message.



Actress Sara Foster, 43, used X to slam the way LA was being run, ranting on the platform: “We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty.



“Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared.



“Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits.”



Foster, 43, also called for Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, 57, to resign, arguing their “far left policies have ruined our state” and “also our party’.



James Woods, 77, who lost his mansion in the Palisades Fire, had previously slammed Bass and Newsom by branding them “liberal idiots”.



He seethed on X in response to a fan who highlighted how he had expressed scepticism over climate change: “This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant a******.



“It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.



“One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”