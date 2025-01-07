Peter, Paul and Mary star Peter Yarrow dies aged 86

Photo: © Avalon

Peter Yarrow has died at the age of 86.



The musician was best known as a member of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary in the 1960s and their hit single 'Puff, the Magic Dragon' but passed away on Tuesday (07.01.25) following a battle with bladder cancer, PEOPLE has confirmed.



The Grammy Award-winning star is survived by his children Bethany and Christopher - who he has with his ex-wife Mary Beth McCarthy - and just before Christmas, they gave fans of their father an update on his health via social media.



They wrote on Instagram: "As you may know, our beloved father Peter Yarrow has been battling cancer for some time. He has kept his doctors in awe at his resilience as he has continued to perform and live life in his own generous and cause-driven way. It has been a long road and he has been a strong dragon, but right now he is very weak and, at 86, his dragon days are numbered.



?"We've asked friends and extended family to contribute a written story, video or audio message about how Peter’s humanity, music, unwavering social activism and generous heart had touched their lives in ways big and small. There is Peter Yarrow the folk activist legend, and then there is the man, a deeply compassionate man, who changed the lives of so many people in very personal ways."



Alongside Mary Travers - who passed away in 2009 at the age of 72 - and Paul Stookey released 10 albums throughout their initial heyday before calling it quits in 1970.



In 1978, the group reunited and released a further five albums over the next few decades before launching their last record in 2003.