Canadians come up empty at Golden Globes — better luck at 'Golden Antlers'?

Photo: The Canadian Press Pamela Anderson arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Jordan Strauss

Canadians competing for some of the top Golden Globe Awards came up empty-handed on Sunday during a star-studded ceremony dominated by Netflix crime musical "Emilia Pérez" and FX's feudal-Japan-set "Shogun."

But Canadian culture still had its moment in the spotlight — though as the punchline — courtesy of presenters Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara.

While presenting an acting award, the duo quipped about winning several non-existent awards in their native country.

“It’s stuff you guys haven’t heard of, but actually, Catherine won not one, but two Golden Antlers for her work as Mama Morissette in the 'Alanis Morissette Story,'” joked Rogen, as O’Hara replied, “What about you and your brave Golden Antler win for your turn as young Ryan ... in 'Gosling,' the Ryan Gosling unauthorized biopic?”

“Thank you. It was unauthorized and, uh,” Rogen began to say before a long bleep censored most of his answer.

British Columbia's Pamela Anderson was among the Canadians up for awards, earning her first Globes nod for best actress in a dramatic film thanks to her starring turn as a Vegas dancer in “The Last Showgirl." She lost to Fernanda Torres of Brazilian political drama "I'm Still Here."

Vancouver's Gabriel LaBelle was another first-time nominee, vying for best actor in a motion picture comedy for his role as a young Lorne Michaels in "SNL" origin story “Saturday Night." He lost to Sebastian Stan of "A Different Man," a dark comedy about overcoming a disfiguring condition.

Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was in the running for best drama film with his sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two." It lost to postwar drama "The Brutalist."

Hamilton's Martin Short was up for best actor in a TV musical or comedy for the fourth time for his turn as embattled theatre director in Disney Plus' "Only Murders in the Building." He lost to Jeremy Allen White of FX's culinary dramedy "The Bear."

Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds and Montreal’s Shawn Levy competed for the cinematic and box office achievement award for their Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine." They lost to musical fantasy film "Wicked."

Canadian celebrity chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson was part of the team nominated for best TV comedy for FX's restaurant dramedy “The Bear,” which led all TV nominations with five. It lost to the HBO dramedy "Hacks."

Toronto screenwriter Graham Yost was up for best TV drama as the executive producer of the Apple TV Plus spy thriller series “Slow Horses.” It lost to "Sh?gun," which won four awards, including best drama series.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the 82nd Golden Globes were the first major broadcast of the awards season.