Indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's husband, found dead at Los Angeles residence

Indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, who was married to his frequent creative collaborator Aubrey Plaza, has died. He was 47.

Baena was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Friday at a Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. The circumstances remained unclear Saturday. The office said that it was investigating and a full report wouldn't be available until the case is closed.

A representative for Plaza responded to a request for comment with a link to a story about Baena's death on the entertainment industry news site Deadline.

Baena co-wrote David O. Russell's 2004 film “I Heart Huckabees” and wrote and directed five of his own films, mostly dark comedies. Plaza starred in his directorial debut, the 2014 zombie comedy “Life After Beth,” and appeared in two of his other films: “The Little Hours” and “Spin Me Round.”

Plaza, 40, rose to fame playing April Ludgate on the television series “Parks and Recreation" and was nominated for an Emmy for her role on “The White Lotus.” The couple married in 2021.

