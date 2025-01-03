252591
Nicole Kidman recalls putting a 'curse' on her diaries

Kidman 'cursed' her diaries

Nicole Kidman put a "curse" on her old diaries.

The Oscar-winning actress kept a diary during her younger years, and Nicole believes it actually helped her to navigate a "very complicated" period in her life.

The 57-year-old star told W Magazine: "I used to keep a diary every single day.

"I naturally journaled to find my sanity when I was young. I started at nine. It became my solace and my way of working through so many things that were very complicated in my head through those teen years."

Despite this, Nicole ultimately decided to burn her old diaries and she's even recalled putting a "curse" on two of them.

The actress shared: "I burned a lot of them.

"There were two I actually put a curse on. I was raised on 'Bewitched', so I put a curse: 'If anyone reads this, something terrible will happen.' I subsequently found out my mom had read them all because she wanted to make sure that I was going to be okay.

"When I found out much later in life, I was like, 'That was just not good. You shouldn't have done that.' But now I'm glad she did it. And she also knew me in the deepest, deepest subconscious way, so I'm happy for her to have had all that access."

Meanwhile, Nicole - who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the movie business - has revealed that she's always had a passion for performing, dating back to her school years in Australia.

She recalled: "I was putting on shows in the backyard, in the schoolyard, at lunchtime with people going, 'I just want to eat my lunch. I don’t want to learn a play.' I’d be like, 'You haven’t learned your lines!'"

