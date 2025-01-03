'I'm really spontaneous': Tom Holland bought a puppy without asking Zendaya

Photo: © LADBible

Tom Holland spontaneously bought a puppy without asking his girlfriend Zendaya.



The 28-year-old star - who is believed to have started dating the 'Euphoria' actress in 2021 after they met on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' five years earlier - confessed to purchasing a furry friend on a whim without consulting his partner.



In an interview with LADbible, he said: "I bought a dog the other day and did not run it by my girlfriend at all.



"I seem to remember running it by her - but I didn't because I'm really spontaneous."



When asked how his puppy purchase went down, Tom replied: "Fine!"



Despite not being transparent with his 28-year-old lover, he feels "very lucky" and blessed to have her and his family and friends in his life.



He added: "I am most grateful for the people that I am surrounded by - my family, my friends, my girlfriend."



The British actor jokingly branded his girlfriend as "really rude" as he recalled her confessing to hating Jaffa Cakes when the pair took part in a joint interview with the outlet in 2021.



Tom added: "I think that was really rude.



"She had a good opportunity to win over the British public there, and she failed.



"Bless her, that's so horrible to say - I'm joking."



Meanwhile, Tom has vowed to "disappear" from the spotlight once he has a family of his own as he'll be content with being around his kids and playing golf.



He told Men's Health magazine: "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore.



"Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."