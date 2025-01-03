Jennifer Aniston loves her body

Photo: © Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is in love with her body.



The 55-year-old actress explained that she has learned to embrace her body because it is "doing the best it can".



She told Allure: "We’ve got to love our bodies. It’s doing the best it can. It’s been with us since the day we started, so we can’t be too hard on it.



"Of course, we're all going to grow older, but how can we thrive as we grow older? And that is about giving your body the attention that it deserves."



The 'Friends' star also admitted that her 20s were "a nightmare" but she enjoyed her 30s as she began to feel rewarded by working out.



Jennifer added: "For me personally, I loved my 30s, but my 20s were nothing. I was a nightmare.



"I didn't understand working out until my 30s and 40s."



'The Morning Show' actress revealed she has a "real hard relationship" with sleep and has had to shut herself away from receiving news at night.



Jennifer said: "I really want to love it, and I am sure it wants to love me, but we have had a hard time, especially the last 10, 15 years.



"It’s just hard to shut the brain down, hard to tell the committee to stop talking. I've had to shut the news off.



"I’ve had to give myself boundaries with information. You know what I mean?"



Aniston has been challenging herself to go to bed at 10pm on weeknights to improve her mental health by working on her sleep hygiene.



She revealed: "I've been trying hard to put myself in bed during the week at 10pm, turn everything off and then just sit there and let the world come crashing in.



"I've been trying to meet that challenge for myself. Some days you're great and on point, and some days you're just not.



"I’m a big believer in trying not to be hard on yourself because the world is so mean right now and so aggressive and negative.



"So why would we do it to ourselves?"