Rihanna claps back at social media troll

Rihanna has hit back at a social media troll who referred to her as "forehead".



The 36-year-old singer lashed out at the troll, after she posted a video of herself on Instagram celebrating her own sobriety and the start of 2025.



In the video - which was filmed from inside a hotel room in New York City - Rihanna says: "Y'all I didn't drink all year. I didn't drink all year!"



But in response, one user - named Lorenzo - called on the chart-topping star to release her long-awaited new album, while he also mocked her appearance.



Lorenzo's message read: "We want an album forehead (sic)"



However, Rihanna - who hasn't released an album since 'Anti' in 2016 - was quick to fire back at the troll.



She said: "Listen, Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my Black name, you dizzy f***! (sic)"



Rihanna has largely focused on her fashion and beauty brands in recent years.



The singer has enjoyed huge success with her Fenty Beauty brand, and Rihanna previously revealed that she's very hands-on with the company's products.



The award-winning star - who founded the beauty brand back in 2017 - told TIME magazine: "I have 100 percent involvement in this process, which is what makes this so special and very fun.



"I have so much creative freedom from products to packaging, and that’s really the only way this brand will stay true to my vision for it."



Rihanna is keen to continue breaking boundaries in the fashion and beauty industry.



The 'Take a Bow' hitmaker - who also has a lingerie and loungewear brand, called Savage X Fenty - shared: "The options are pretty much unlimited in the world of beauty, and I love challenges, so I’m going to continue to have fun and push the boundaries in this industry."