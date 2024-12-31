Here's how to watch the New Year's Eve festivities in Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press The new year is fast approaching. If you want to enjoy the fireworks, countdowns, and awkward live performances without ever leaving your cozy setup, you’ve got plenty of options. Jelly Roll, left, embraces Ryan Seacrest during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

The new year is fast approaching and if you want to enjoy the fireworks, countdowns, and awkward live performances without ever leaving your cozy setup, you’ve got plenty of options.

Here’s a guide to the best ways to watch the festivities from the comfort of your couch.

22 MINUTES NEW YEAR’S EVE PREGAME SPECIAL

Chortle your way into 2025 with an hour of skits from CBC’s longest-running comedy series, “The Hour Has 22 Minutes.” Aba Amuquandoh, Chris Wilson and Mark Critch and the rest of the ensemble cast will be joined by friends including comedian Colin Mochrie and “The Great Canadian Baking Show” host Alan Shane Lewis. Wilson’s impressions of Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre are bound to join the fun.

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC News Network, CBC Gem and the CBC News YouTube channel

CANADA LIVE! COUNTDOWN 2025

CBC says it’s delivering the ultimate coast-to-coast celebration, counting down to the new year across all six of Canada’s time zones. A couple of “The National” anchors will steer the proceedings — Adrienne Arsenault, who’ll be joined by singer Jann Arden in Toronto, and Ian Hanomansing, teaming up with comedian Ali Hassan in Vancouver.

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC News Network, CBC Gem and the CBC News YouTube channel

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back for their eighth consecutive year co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s bash from Times Square in New York City. Along with plenty of quippy one-liners and tipsy confessions, expect performances by Shania Twain, 50 Cent, Sting, Diplo and more.

8 p.m. ET on CNN

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST

This marks the 20th consecutive year of Ryan Seacrest hosting the long-running special conceived by “American Bandstand” host Dick Clark. While you wonder where the last two decades went, Rita Ora will join as co-host in New York as the event leads up to the big ball drop in Times Square. Performers will include Alanis Morissette, the Jonas Brothers, T-Pain, and Lenny Kravitz.

8 p.m. ET on ABC

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH

Country music’s biggest stars descend upon Music City for this five-hour special hosted by Grammy Award-winner Keith Urban and “Entertainment Tonight” host Rachel Smith. Post Malone, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, and Shaboozey will be among the many acts hitting the stage. Nashville will ring in the New Year with the East Coast at midnight, then keep the good times rolling through Central Time with the city's famous Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.

8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus