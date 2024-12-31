Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner 'spent Christmas together' - six years on from their divorce

Photo: © Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly spent Christmas together.



The 52-year-old Hollywood star was married to '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer, also 52, from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 19, Fin, 15, as well as 12-year-old Samuel with her but despite their split, insiders have claimed that they spent the holidays together for the sake of their children.



A source told People: "Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids."



Following their split, Ben went on to rekindle his relationship with pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, 55, almost 20 years after they called off their engagement and married in 2022 but she filed for divorce earlier this year.



Meanwhile, 'Yes Day' star Jennifer has dated businessman John C. Miller on and off since 2018 and despite their brief split in 2020, it was thought that they got back together in 2021.



Earlier this year, Ben and his first wife volunteered at Thanksgiving Street Fair where they spent the day feeding the homeless.



An insider said: "They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family."



Another source claimed at the time that Jennifer wants to "include" her ex-husband in her life because the children like it when they are all together but also insisted at the time that their relationship is completely platonic.



They said: "She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben. The kids enjoy when they all spend time together.



"Jen's grateful that Ben's doing well. They are friends, but that's it.."