Five people reportedly charged over Liam Payne's death

5 charged in Payne's death

Five people have reportedly been charged over Liam Payne's death, including one of his close friends.

According to respected online newspaper Infobae, Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, is among those who will face charges over the death of Liam, 31, who died in October when he plunged off the balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Roger has reportedly been accused of negligent homicide and while he is not in custody, he has been advised not to leave the country.

Braian Paiz, a waiter at a Buenos Aires restaurant and CasaSur employee Ezequiel Pereyra are reported to have been charged with supplying narcotics, while hotel managers Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi have allegedly been charged with manslaughter.

Only Paiz and Pereyra are in custody but, according to Infobae, all five are said to have been summoned to appear in court.

Roger, who was a close friend of Liam and frequently travelled with him, visited the star at his hotel on the day he died and left about 40 minutes before the tragedy.

He previously told TMZ that Liam was "in good spirits and perfectly balanced" when he left and denied claims of abandoning his friend.

He said in a statement last month: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.

"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left.

"I could have never imagined something like this would happen.

"I gave my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since.

"I wasn't Liam's manager. He was just my very dear friend."

