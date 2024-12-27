Britney Spears to be honoured as ‘human icon’ in upcoming biopic

Photo: © Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears will be honoured as a “human icon” in her upcoming biopic.



The 43-year-old ‘Toxic’ singer’s turbulent life will be told on screen by ‘Wicked’ director Jon M Chu, 45, and the filmmaker has now revealed his vision for his portrayal of the pop sensation.



He told Bustle about getting a different idea about Britney after reading her 2023 memoir ‘The Woman In Me’: “She’s always been this icon, but ultimately, especially more recently after reading her book, she’d become human to me.



“I think that is so beautiful. I hope to convey that humanity and the spectacle of what she is in all her glory.



“(I want to explore) what we expect from people that we think are ours. “They’re their own people, and we have to respect that.”



Britney teased in August she was working with producer Marc Platt on a “secret project” moments before the biopic was announced.



Universal won the film rights to her 2023 autobiography, and Jon added landing the job as director of the project was a thrill as he grew up a Britney fan.



He added: “I watched Britney before she was a solo act, when she was one of 12 acts at some radio station thing at The Shrine Auditorium.



“I’ve loved her for many years. I've seen over seven concerts, which probably isn’t a lot compared to other people.”



Britney said on Instagram in August it was “flattering to be in such good company with Jon M Chu” while making a gag about the format of her biopic.



She added: “The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story... it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character !!!”



Britney told fans on Christmas Day she had reunited with her sons Sean, 19, and 18-year-old Jayden – who she had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46 – for the first time in two years.



She posted a video of her kissing Jayden on the cheek on her account, while a source told DailyMail.com his older brother was also with them for the holiday.



A source told the outlet: “Sean and Jayden surprised Britney on Christmas and she was absolutely blown away.



“Needless to say, she was a sobbing happy mess and couldn’t pull herself together because of how happy she was. It was so sweet.”