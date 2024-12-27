Jay-Z accused of ‘wasting court resources’ in his fight against rape accuser

Photo: © FAMOUS

Jay-Z has been accused of “wasting court resources” in his fight against a woman who accused him and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13.



The rapper, 55, was sent reeling earlier this month when a woman referred to as Jane Doe in her lawsuit accused him and Combs, also 55, of drugging and raped her at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.



Jay – real name Shawn Carter, has furiously denied the allegations and has made several attempts through his lawyer Alex Spiro to kill the case or force the woman to be publicly identified.



But Judge Analisa Torres has now sided with his accuser in his fight and granted the woman anonymity for the next stage of proceedings – while blasting Carter’s lawyer Mr Spiro in the process.



In a five-page filing release on Thursday (26.12.24), Judge Torres slammed Mr Spiro’s legal moves as “combative”, adding they were filled with “inflammatory language”.



She also accused Carter’s lawyer of trying to “fast-track” the judicial process by repeatedly filing motions to reveal the identity of Jane Doe and dismiss the case.



The judge said in her statement: “Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client.



“The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it.”



The judge added Jane Doe’s anonymity would be preserved as “the weight of the factors tips in favour of allowing Plaintiff to remain anonymous, at least for this stage of the litigation”.



Carter has said the lawsuit against him is part of an extortion attempt.



It was lodged through attorney Tony Buzbee’s firm, which is representing more than 100 alleged victims of Combs, and has filed a flood of suits against the rapper since he was jailed in September to await trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering – all of which he denies.