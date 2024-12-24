Justin Baldoni's podcast co-host quitz

Photo: © AVALON

Justin Baldoni's podcast co-host has quit their show.



The 40-year-old actor has fronted 'The Man Enough Podcast' with Liz Plank and Wayfarer Studios president Jamey Heath since 2021, but in the wake of Blake Lively filing a lawsuit accusing her 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director of sexual harassment and waging a campaign to discredit her reputation, author Liz has announced she is stepping down.



Liz wrote on Instagram: “I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting The Man Enough Podcast.



“Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was. I will miss you, the listeners, so much. I love what this community created together with every fiber of my being, and that’s because of you.



“As this chapter closes for me, I remain committed to the values we’ve built together.



“We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it. I will have more to share soon as I continue to process everything that has happened.



"In the meantime, I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable.”



Jamey is also named in Blake's lawsuit.



Meanwhile, Justin - who has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, in the wake of the allegations - has had an award rescinded just weeks after he was given it for "advocating on behalf of women and girls".



Vital Voices had recognised the actor-and-director with their Voices of Solidarity Award, which celebrates “remarkable men who have shown courage and compassion in advocating on behalf of women and girls", on 9 December but it has now been withdrawn as a result of the claims against him.



The organisation wrote in a statement shared to Instagram: "The Voices of Solidarity Award honors remarkable men who have shown courage and compassion in advocating on behalf of women and girls.



"On December 9, 2024, we recognised Justin Baldoni with this award. On Saturday, December 21, we learned through news reports about a lawsuit brought by Blake Lively against Mr. Baldoni, his publicists, and others that is disturbing and alleges abhorrent conduct.



"The communications among Mr. Baldoni and his publicists included in the lawsuit - and the PR effort they indicate - are, alone, contrary to the values of Vital Voices and the spirit of the award.



"We have notified Mr. Baldoni that we have rescinded this award."



Justin has denied the allegations and accused Blake of making an attempts to "fix" her own "negative reputation".