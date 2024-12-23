Amber Heard voices support for Blake Lively amid lawsuit

Photo: © Getty Images

Amber Heard has voiced her support for Blake Lively following her sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni.



The 37-year-old actress recently launched a lawsuit against her 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star, accusing him of harassing her while making the romantic drama film - and Amber has now thrown her support behind Blake, revealing that it reminds her of her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.



Speaking to NBC News, Amber said: "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.' I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”



In 2022, Amber was found to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.



The 61-year-old actor - who always denied abusing his ex-wife - was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages, while Amber won one of three counter-claims, and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.



The former couple - who divorced in 2017 - both presented different versions of their romance during the high-profile trial.



Meanwhile, Blake recently accused her former director of causing her "severe emotional distress" during the movie shoot.



The actress - who played Justin's on-screen love interest - subsequently told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."



Justin has denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".



Bryan Freedman, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."