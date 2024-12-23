King Charles to enjoy a 'celebratory' Christmas

Photo: © Getty Images

King Charles’ former butler believes he will enjoy a “celebratory” Christmas this year.



The 76-year-old monarch announced in January he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate, shortly after his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales had had abdominal surgery ahead of preventative chemotherapy, and Grant Harrold – who was a butler to the king from 2004 to 2011 – thinks the pair will be looking to enjoy more “normal” celebrations after a likely anxious end to 2023.



Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he said: “This year will be different for the royal family from last year as I’m guessing that both Charles and Catherine knew things weren’t quite right and while they would’ve put on a brave face, there would’ve been some uncertainty there as they didn’t know what the future would hold.



“But it seems, God willing, that both are on the road to recovery so it should be more ‘normal’ for them and more of a celebratory one.



“But the main thing for them is that they will want to be with family and friends, just like everyone else, and have good health for the following year.”



And Grant expects Charles will make things as stress-free as possible for Catherine, who has three children with husband Prince William and has made a gradual return to public duties in recent months.



He added: “I think they’ll both be looking out for each other, they adore each other, I’m sure he’ll want her to be completely relaxed and there will be no pressure or effort at all for Catherine.



“Even to have gone there would be no effort or pressure, obviously he would’ve liked her there not because it’s rules but because it’s family and he’ll be delighted she is coming.



“He obviously adores her and they have a great relationship.”

