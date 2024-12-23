Queen Camilla 'adored' saucy TV show Rivals

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Queen Camilla reportedly "adored" saucy TV series 'Rivals'.



The wife of King Charles is said to have been keen to see the small screen adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s bestselling novel so she reportedly had a preview copy sent to her which allowed her to binge watch it before it landed on streaming site Disney Plus.



The Times newspaper reports: "There was ... something that certainly perked the Queen up this year. I am told that she adored 'Rivals' ...



"So keen was Camilla, a former horsewoman, to see the programme that a preview copy was dispatched to her before it was available to the public. "



However, the TV show wasn't quite as fascinating for Charles. The newspaper added: "The King? Not so much. He is known to use a tablet on which he is more likely to watch documentaries that have been recommended to him by friends."



Charles will address the public in a pre-recorded message which will be broadcast on Christmas Day (25.12.24) but the publication reports he's not planning to focus on the royal family's difficult year - during which the King and his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales both started treatment for cancer.



A source insisted his speech won't mirror the late Queen Elizabeth's Annus Horribilis speech in 1992 following a troubled year that included a fire at Windsor Castle and Charles' split from Diana, Princess of Wales.



An insider said: "He doesn’t like to think that it has been all that horribilis - just a difficult set of circumstances to be dealt with as best as possible …



"He doesn’t really like talking about himself. He will reflect on the year from a personal, national and international perspective and things he has done throughout the year with a focus on how mutual support can strengthen one and all."