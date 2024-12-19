Nikki Glaser has spent $100,000 on seeing Taylor Swift: 'It's cheaper than raising a kid...'

Photo: © Getty Images

Nikki Glaser has spent nearly $100,000 on seeing Taylor Swift in concert.



The 40-year-old comedienne is a huge fan of 'Anti-Hero' songstress Taylor, 35, and racked up the six-figure sum attending the 'Eras' tour a total of 22 times during its 21-month run across the world.



She told People: "[I have spent] close to $100,000. I want to be clear that we're including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch. I would’ve paid even more!



The 'Someday You'll Die' star was thrilled to see that Taylor's tour had made a total of $2,077,618,725 during its lengthy run, and was able to justify the amount of money she spent on repeatedly going to it because she doesn't have any children.



She said: "It’s nice to see the total that she made. I love that it was down to the dollar, and I could see my own money in that number and be like, ‘Yeah, there it is." justify that cost because I don't have kids, and it's something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with."



Nikki - who is in a relationship with producer Chris Convy - admitted it wasn't the "easiest decision" to not have children but ultimately came to the conclusion that being a mother wouldn't "fit in" with her lifestyle.



She said: "It wasn't the easiest decision. There was a part of me that was like, ‘I would like kids,’ but it just doesn't fit in my life. And so in order for me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It's no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift."