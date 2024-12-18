Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to stay 'connected' after divorce

Photo: © Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly planning to stay "connected" after their divorce.



The singer/actress split from the Hollywood actor in April after less than two years of marriage, and she filed for divorce on August 20 - the date of their second wedding anniversary - but a new report suggests the pair want to continue being a part of each other's lives for the sake of their families.



A source told New York Post column PageSix: "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.



"Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”



Affleck is dad to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner while Lopez is mum to 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony.



Seraphina and Emme attend the same school in Los Angeles and the former couple recently reunited to attend the performance of a school play alongside Garner.



Affleck also has maintained a good relationship with Garner - who he divorced in 2018 - and recently spent Thanksgiving with her and the kids.



Lopez, 55, was engaged to the Hollywood actor in the early 2000s, but the relationship ended shortly before they were due to get married.



They got back together in 2021 before tying the knot in two ceremonies in 2022 - one in Las Vegas and one in Georgia.



The divorce filing came exactly two years after the couple's extravagant second bash on August 20, 2022. The paperwork lists the official date of their separation as April 26, 2024.



Lopez recently admitted it's been an "intense year" and she's looking forward to taking time off and spending the holidays with her family.



She told People magazine: “It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast.



"The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.



"We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it."