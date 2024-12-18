Pamela Anderson: I'm not ashamed of my life choices

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is "not ashamed of the choices" she's made in her life.



The 57-year-old actress became an international sex symbol in the early 90s, when she joined the cast of 'Baywatch', and Pamela has now insisted that she doesn't have any reason to feel "ashamed" of her past.



She told Variety: "I’m not ashamed of the choices that I made, even though maybe in hindsight I would’ve done things differently. But you need life experience to know that you would’ve done that differently."



Pamela was actually able to lean on her own life experiences for her starring role in 'The Last Showgirl', the Gia Coppola-directed drama film.



The actress explained: "I was able to bring a lot of my own personal experience, my long life of dealing with beauty and glamour and aging and reassessing life choices. I got to bring my whole life into this role."



In November, Pamela observed that she's had a "beautiful, messy life".



The actress also claimed that her "life experience" informed her performance in 'The Last Showgirl'.



Pamela - who plays a seasoned showgirl in the film - told Entertainment Weekly: "Having a beautiful, messy life is something incredible to draw from, and sometimes I'll look back on my life and think, I could have done this differently, but you need the life experience to be able to look back and say those things.



"I do love the craft of acting and I have taken a lot of private lessons and, finally, I felt like this is an opportunity for me to put that into practice."



Pamela actually relished playing the film's central character.



She said: "I knew I was capable of more than I'd done in the past, and I kind of had given up and went home and thought, oh well, it's too bad. I screwed up. I didn't work hard enough or people just see me a certain way because I fell into the trappings.



"I want to be defined by what I do and not what has been done to me."