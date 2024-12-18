Timothee Chalamet relishes the 'grit' of acting

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet embraces the "grit" of working on major movies.



The 28-year-old actor has appeared in films such as 'Dune: Part Two' and 'A Complete Unknown' and explained that he sets out to work as hard as possible when he's on set.



Timothee told the 'This Past Weekend' podcast: "There is this little misconception about actors too. You can have a cushy job on a TV show. If you give a s*** about your work, it could be a great lifestyle. You're making high six figures, low seven figures, and you're just showing up when you want.



"If you give a f*** about what you're doing... these are long ass days. These are 14-hour days, six days a week, for three months.



"I know people got it way harder but want to feel that grit. I hope people don't laugh at it. I feel like I'm the hardest working man. Maybe I shouldn't say that. Why do this if you're not going to go as hard as possible?"



Chalamet has immersed himself in the role of music icon Bob Dylan for the biopic 'A Complete Unknown' and wanted to do a "great job" in his depiction of the 'Blowin' in the Wind' singer.



He said: "You're never supposed to say you're competitive but... there's been a lot of music biopics and I wanted to do a great f****** job. I love Bob Dylan, I love this artist. None of this is for granted."



Dylan has hailed Chalamet's work in 'A Complete Unknown' and Timothee was thrilled by the plaudits he got from the reclusive star.



The 'Wonka' star told Extra: "He's a man of few words.



"He's probably said fewer words publicly in his life than I've said in this interview alone, so to get some sort of … affirmation - deeply validating. And everything we do in life, we want our heroes to, should they even know about us, affirm us, so the fact that he did, it's more than I could ever ask for, and hopefully he doesn't delete it."



Timothee never had a one-on-one conversation with Dylan and doesn't have any plans to do so either.



He explained: "He's a reclusive figure, he's a mysterious figure, and those that have had a career like Bob's that can remain elusive, good on them. We should … let them be."



Dylan previously took to social media to heap praise on Timothee, describing him as a "brilliant actor".



The 83-year-old singer wrote on X: "There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book. (sic)"