Ryan Reynolds wants his kids to to have 'normal life'

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds wants to give his children "as normal a life as possible".



The 'Deadpool' star is father to four kids with his wife Blake Lively - James, nine, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and son Olin, who was born in 2023 - and the actor has revealed he tries to keep them feeling humble and grateful even though their luxurious upbringing is completely different to how their parents were raised.



He told The Hollywood Reporter: "We try to give them as normal a life as possible. I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood.



"We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like: 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid', or: 'I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout', or whatever.



"Then I realised that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry."



He added of the kids: "They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy.



"Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job - if our kids can empathise with other people and other kids.



"But yes, it’s different. When I was a kid, you would just suck it up, get out of the house and be back by sundown, which I just can’t even imagine now."



It comes after Ryan recently admitted he had a "very complicated" relationship with his own dad.



The 48-year-old actor was raised in a "blue-collar home" and he recalled his father - who died in 2015, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease - communicating via "simple grunts".



The 'Deadpool' star told Variety: "My relationship with my father was very complicated.



"I come from a middle-class, blue-collar home, and my dad was of that generation where he was Clint Eastwood. Simple grunts is how he communicated."



Ryan has since reevaluated his relationship with his dad in recent years, adding: "People tell themselves stories, and we have some responsibility as we grow older to question that a little bit. I’ve done that a bit more in the last five years; I didn’t know myself until I was probably 40-ish.



"I ask that question often: 'Was my dad as challenging as I like to think? Or am I romanticising that to pave over all these other things with whatever the drug is.' The story is not true; nobody’s black and white like that."